- Above is a preview for tonight's GFW Impact episode, featuring the next chapter in the feud between The LAX and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron - a Gauntlet Match.
- Below is a promo for tonight's Richards vs. Ishimori match. Ishimori will be representing Pro Wrestling NOAH out of Japan. The winner will go on to face ACH in the semi-finals. Desmond Xavier vs. Drago is already confirmed for the semi-finals and the winners of those two matches will meet to crown the winner. Below is a promo for tonight's match:
Tomorrow Night: @RichardsWesley vs. @Taiji_Ishimori in Round 1 of The #SuperXCup2017. Who will advance to the #SemiFinals? pic.twitter.com/ljtn8HYHZi— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 26, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.