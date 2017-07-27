- Above is the latest episode of Superstar Ink with Corey Graves talking to Jeff Hardy about his tattoos.
- Paul Heyman tweeted the following to confirm Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Saturday's non-televised SmackDown live event in Detroit, which will be the final WWE show to take place at The Joe Louis Arena.
NEW @BROCKLESNAR MERCHANDISE -- LAST THROW AT THE JOE! Collectors Edition - 1 Night Only - @WWE -- Avail this Saturday at @JoeLouisArena! pic.twitter.com/FqkIprF6tX— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 27, 2017
#ICYMI - I'm officially confirming @BrockLesnar WILL defend @WWE's #UniversalChampionship vs @SamoaJoe #LastShowAtTheJoe This Saturday Night pic.twitter.com/tHlDETfIPz— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 27, 2017
