- WWE posted this slow motion video from this week's WWE RAW main event, which saw Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.
- As noted, Triple H is celebrating his 48th birthday today. WWE Coach Matt Bloom posted this video of the WWE NXT roster singing "happy birthday" to The Game. The video features a sad looking WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as well. Bloom wrote, "Dear @TripleH, A message from @WWENXT and @ShawnMichaels. Enjoy your birthday and send us any left over cake!"
