- Above is the latest episode of Bella Appétit with Nikki Bella discussing the resurgence of craft beer in Napa Valley with the owners of Sons Beer.

- WWE stock was up 1.01% today following the second quarter earnings report, closing at $21.90 per share. Today's high was $22.46 and the low was $21.13.

- As noted, Triple H is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He received these Twitter messages from wife Stephanie McMahon and father-in-law Vince McMahon:



