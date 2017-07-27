- Above is the latest episode of Bella Appétit with Nikki Bella discussing the resurgence of craft beer in Napa Valley with the owners of Sons Beer.
- As noted, Triple H is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He received these Twitter messages from wife Stephanie McMahon and father-in-law Vince McMahon:
Happy Birthday to my husband @tripleH! I would wait lifetimes to find you again. Thank you for making every dream come true. ?????? pic.twitter.com/5cV469bZVC— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2017
He's a champion in the ring, in the office and as a father. Happy birthday to my son-in-law, @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/6IW7VSDukr— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2017
