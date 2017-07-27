- Above is the latest episode of Bella Appétit with Nikki Bella discussing the resurgence of craft beer in Napa Valley with the owners of Sons Beer.

WWE stock was up 1.01% today following the second quarter earnings report, closing at $21.90 per share. Today's high was $22.46 and the low was $21.13.

- As noted, Triple H is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He received these Twitter messages from wife Stephanie McMahon and father-in-law Vince McMahon:

Happy Birthday to my husband @tripleH! I would wait lifetimes to find you again. Thank you for making every dream come true. ?????? pic.twitter.com/5cV469bZVC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2017

He's a champion in the ring, in the office and as a father. Happy birthday to my son-in-law, @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/6IW7VSDukr — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2017

