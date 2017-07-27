- WWE posted this video with Kayla Braxton looking at reactions to the Battleground Punjabi Prison match between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, featuring The Great Khali's return.
- Paige tweeted the following today on the Total Divas filming that's happening in Mexico this week. She also congratulated Carmella, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on joining the cast:
Waking up to a funny video from my girls ?????? miss you!! @BellaTwins @NatbyNature @NaomiWWE @LanaWWE @CarmellaWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE c ya soon!!— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 27, 2017
Also good luck to the new cast additions to @TotalDivas @AlexaBliss_WWE @CarmellaWWE and @NiaJaxWWE congratulations ladies. KILL IT ??????— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 27, 2017
