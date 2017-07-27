- WWE posted this video with Kayla Braxton looking at reactions to the Battleground Punjabi Prison match between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, featuring The Great Khali's return.

- It was confirmed during today's second quarter earnings call that WWE will be debuting a new Snapchat series with NBCUniversal later this year. We noted back in May that the company was looking to do regular programming on the social media platform. The idea then was to debut new monthly content beginning some time around SummerSlam. WWE's first-ever "WWE Show" on Snapchat debuted during WrestleMania 33 weekend earlier this year.

- Paige tweeted the following today on the Total Divas filming that's happening in Mexico this week. She also congratulated Carmella, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on joining the cast:

Also good luck to the new cast additions to @TotalDivas @AlexaBliss_WWE @CarmellaWWE and @NiaJaxWWE congratulations ladies. KILL IT ?????? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 27, 2017

