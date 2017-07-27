- Above is behind-the-scenes video from a "top secret" fitness shoot that Nikki Bella did this week.
- Emma was booked for a loss to Nia Jax on last week's RAW after she expressed frustration with her position the week before. She tweeted the following photoshopped graphic of Jason Jordan, joking on what RAW General Manager Kurt Angle might have for her this coming Monday:
My social media has been going nuts since my "opportunity" on #RAW. Wonder what @RealKurtAngle has for me this Monday! #GiveEmmaAChance #WWE pic.twitter.com/9eE66vhsZ7— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 27, 2017
