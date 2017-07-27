Source: JR's BBQ

"Interesting sound bytes from Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones regarding the potential of a UFC fight between the two perhaps some day in the future. Both men were accomplished amateur grapplers from their college days, and both are bad ass alpha males, but make no mistake about it that this surprising, and not so timely dialog. Jones fights Daniel Cromier this Saturday on PPV is all about selling a big money fight for UFC who is in need of as many new, marketable fights as they can create while their rising stars continue to ascend. With the investment in purchasing UFC so lofty, the new UFC needs to produce some revenue 'hits' and there is no doubt that a Lesnar-Jones fight would generate north of 1 million PPV buys quite easily, I'm thinking.

"Yes, I do think that Brock Lesnar will again fight in the UFC because he can generate a giant, payday(s) for his family and, I assume, would still maintain a positive relationship with WWE. Seems like this matter of Lesnar's return to UFC is inevitable and should be a win/win for all involved as it relates to the cash (and it's all about the cash). Winning or losing a UFC fight won't hamper Lesnar's value to WWE in the least to my way of thinking. Based on what I know, I see no reason that a Lesnar return to UFC would cease Brock's WWE paydays over the long haul. I still think that a Lesnar return to UFC with a fight against my AXSTV broadcast partner and the youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion ever, Josh Barnett, is also a 'money fight.' Because both former Heavyweight champs can't realistically - and for promotion purposes - afford another loss if they want to truly regain main event relevance in the future."

SummerSlam Fatal 4-Way WWE Universal Championship Match:

"Love the booking of the SummerSlam main event featuring a four-way with Lesnar, Reigns, Strowman, and Joe. As a fan, I'm curious as to how it would play out if the four-way featured elimination rules? Nonetheless, is there a way for this match to be so well executed that every man in the match enhances their TV personas to some degree no matter the outcome? Absolutely."

