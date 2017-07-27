Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of GFW Impact on Pop TV and The Fight Network. Thanks for joining us here on the site. The page will be updated with video highlights of tonight's show. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below.

GFW IMPACT

Taped at the 'Impact Zone' in Orlando, Florida

Joseph Park and Grado are shown arriving to The Impact Zone earlier in the day. Park is hyping up Grado's upcoming marriage proposal to Laurel Van Ness. Grado has to get married, in order to remain working in the United States. Park gives Grado something special to wear when he pops the big question to LVN.....This is followed by a video recap of what took place on Impact a week ago. Highlights are shown from last week's show closing angle, which saw Alberto El Patron save his family by pretending to join LAX. Alberto would end up denouncing and then attacking the Latin American Xchange .

Jeremy Borash intros the show from inside the 'Impact Zone'. He hypes up Destination X in three weeks..... JB then cues to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer inside the ring. The Orlando Mayor has declared this 'Impact Day' and is doing the ring announcing during this week's show.

Six Man Tag Team Match

Ethan Carter III, Eli Drake & Chris Adonis vs. Moose, Marufuji & Eddie Edwards

