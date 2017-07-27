- Above, Bruce Prichard announced that on August 17 at Destination X (live on POP) Matt Sydal will face Bobby Lashley and the winner will receive a title shot of their choosing. Lashley wants another chance at the Unified GFW World Heavyweight Championship, while Sydal is looking for an opportunity at the GFW X Division Championship.

- It was announced on tonight's show that Ethan Carter III will take on Moose for the Grand Championship on next week's Impact. Moose won the title back in January against Drew Galloway.

- The Super X Cup tournament continued tonight with Davey Richards taking on Taiji Ishimori in a first round match. Ishimori was able to pick up the win and will now face ACH in the Semis. On the other side of the bracket will be Drago and Dezmond Xavier.

