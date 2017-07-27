- Episode four of UFC 214 Embedded is now online. In it, Jon Jones enjoys a pancake breakfast, Cyborg gets a mani-pedi, while Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia do interviews and sign autographs for fans. You can watch the latest episode embedded in the video above.

- Tonya Evinger and Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino will square off on Saturday night to fight for the vacant UFC women's featherweight championship. Should Evinger pull off the upset and win the belt, expect an immediate rematch, according to MMAJunkie . Evinger revealed in comments leading up to the fight that her contract for the title fight includes a rematch clause. George Pragin, who manages both Evinger and Cyborg, is behind it.

"Me and Cris have the same manager, so it's just one of them things," Evinger said at today's UFC 214 open workouts. "I think he does a great job, and he knows what he's looking for, and he's experienced enough to know what I need if I do win this fight. I'm not obviously going to win the title then go down to 135, that makes no sense. I'll fight 145, 135, 125, just to get as much fights in as a I can before I have to retire too old. I'm going to fight as much as they'll give me opportunities."

- UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is not expected to have a problem making a weight for his title defense against Jon Jones at the official weigh-ins on Friday. Cormier's nutritionist Tyler Minton told MMAFighting.com that DC was 215 pounds as of Wednesday night and still completely hydrated. He revealed Cormier is taking Jon Jones more serious than he took Anthony Johnson, which saw DC miss weight on his first attempt back in April.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingINC.com on Saturday night at 10 PM ET for exclusive live play-by-play coverage of UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2.

