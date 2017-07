- Above is from August of 1999 when Triple H won the WWE Championship for the first time. Triple H faced Mankind on Raw and was able to pick up the win with Shane McMahon as the guest referee and Chyna at ringside.

- On WWE's website, Elias Samson is now simply known as "Elias." In his bio, the last name has been cleared away, as well. WWE has been known to shorten names in the past with Superstars like Adrian Neville, Big E Langston, and Antonio Cesaro. This week on Raw, Elias won a No DQ Match against Finn Balor, thanks to an assist by Bray Wyatt.

- WWE posted another bikini photo shoot this time featuring Maryse. The full gallery can be seen by clicking here.

@marysemizanin's summer bikini shoot = A-LIST! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

