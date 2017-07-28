Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Recently on Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback shared his thoughts on pro wrestlers being independent contractors, how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon can cement his legacy, and why 16-time world champion John Cena does not stand up for his WWE coworkers.

According to Ryback, one way the professional wrestling industry could improve is by major promotions treating performers as employees rather than independent contractors.

"For publicly traded companies, I think [pro] wrestlers should be employees with benefits and company health insurance. I don't think wrestlers should be independent contractors when they are told what to do and when to do things. Why should they buy their own health insurance when they're working for a company that's publicly traded. That's my opinion."

Also during the podcast, Ryback suggested that McMahon can cement his legacy by doing things to support the performers, like letting WWE Superstars be employees.

"I really hope he realizes before his time on this Earth is done that, 'do you know what? I've made all this money off of these guys lives and I've given them the opportunity, but without them I wouldn't have everything that I have and I need to make this better before I leave.' And I really, really think he could cement his legacy more by doing things like that and just doing what's best for everybody."

Notably, Ryback claimed that Cena does not stand up for the performers because it is not in the financial interest of 'The Doctor Of Thuganomics'.

"I feel, and I wish I was even higher than I was when I did what I did because I always wished somebody in Cena's position would stand up and actually have the balls to do things right. And if you love [pro] wrestling, you say, 'stand up for the [pro] wrestlers.' But he hasn't and he never will because it's all about the money."

Don't be a 'Feed Me Moron' - check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Conversation With The Big Guy with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.