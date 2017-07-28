- Above, Cathy Kelley took a look at the upcoming match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura with the winner getting WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. After the announcement on SmackDown, Nakamura mocked Cena's "You can't see me" motto, while on his Instagram, Cena posted a violin. The two will meet next Tuesday on SmackDown.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

- The Rock retweeted a fan who spoke on how he would sell "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Stunner in such crazy ways. Rock said the reason he did that was because he and Austin would bet cases of beer on just wildly he could sell the move.

My dude. Appreciate it HB. Me and @steveaustinBSR used to bet cases of beer on how crazy I could get with my "sell" of his famous Stunner.???? https://t.co/VtTmqI1jkW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2017

Talking with @TonyTrimm about how @TheRock used to sell the s--t out of the Stone Cold Stunner on @HandsomeRambler pic.twitter.com/NZRVJ1Geqc — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) July 27, 2017

