- Above is a video focusing on legendary Superstars The Great Khali has defeated in the WWE. The group includes: The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Batista, Kane, and Jeff Hardy.
- Yesterday, Triple H received numerous messages wishing him "Happy Birthday," including one from Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa posted a photo of Triple H shaking hands with him and Johnny Gargano, but Ciampa cut his former partner (minus his hand) out of the photo. A fan responded with an equally hilarious photo:
Happy birthday, @TripleH— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 27, 2017
I love this photo of the two of us... pic.twitter.com/r3OjgdYcaZ
fixed it pic.twitter.com/TXH0W2WSOB— nkcm (@NakaCema) July 27, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.