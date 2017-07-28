- Above is a video focusing on legendary Superstars The Great Khali has defeated in the WWE. The group includes: The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Batista, Kane, and Jeff Hardy.

- Today, 205 Live Star, Noam Dar turns 24 years old. Dar first appeared with the WWE in June of 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic. Also today, Sammy Guevara turns 24 years old.

Happy Birthday to #205Live's #ScottishSupernova @noamdar! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

See Also Braun Strowman Reportedly Apologizes To GFW Executive After Scene At A Bar

- Yesterday, Triple H received numerous messages wishing him "Happy Birthday," including one from Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa posted a photo of Triple H shaking hands with him and Johnny Gargano, but Ciampa cut his former partner (minus his hand) out of the photo. A fan responded with an equally hilarious photo:

Happy birthday, @TripleH



I love this photo of the two of us... pic.twitter.com/r3OjgdYcaZ — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 27, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.