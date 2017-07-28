Source: Sports Illustrated

Harley Race spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on his health and pro wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"Right now, it's the legs that are bothering me. I'm sitting here now with two legs that aren't very good. They're in route to recovery, and I'm right along with them. In a little amount of time, I'll be up walking again."

Inspiring generations of wrestlers like Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, and CM Punk:

"I love that. And it's all true. I was the guy who would go out and do whatever he needed to do, no matter what."

Being the "world's champion":

"Being world's champion is what I set out in life to do. I'm one of the few people on earth that can say they completed, in every aspect, what they wanted to do with their life. ...Whether it was sitting in a steak house eating a steak or getting onto the edge of the ring with two or three people standing there, it was all the same to me."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

