- Above, Nikki Bella did another round of Q&As with her fans on the Bella Twins YouTube channel. One fan asks about women headlining WrestleMania, which Nikki thinks they can do now. With the currently rosters, she picked Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks as a headline match. She also said:
- Raw will be in Toronto, Canada on August 8 and the Air Canada Center announced Brock Lesnar has been added to the show. Here is his updated schedule for the next few weeks:
* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)
* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 8th (Toronto, Canada)
* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)
* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 17th (Boston, MA)
* WWE SummerSlam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)
* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 28th in Memphis, TN
THIS JUST IN: @WWE Universal Champion "The Beast" @BrockLesnar will be live in Toronto at RAW on 8/7!! @MLSELIVE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/7Q9bJmwhnC— Air Canada Centre (@AirCanadaCentre) July 27, 2017
- Kane continues his mayoral run in Knox County, Tennessee and showed off what he's been riding around as he talks with the people.
Good evening in Halls! pic.twitter.com/RYvujUMxuL— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 27, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.