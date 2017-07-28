- Above is the full match between Daniel Bryan and John Cena (with Triple H as the special guest referee) at SummerSlam in 2013. Bryan was able to win the WWE Championship, but his reign didn't last long as Randy Orton cashed in his MITB opportunity after Triple H gave Bryan a Pedigree.
- Via his Instagram, The Great Khali posted a photo of Vince McMahon and himself at this past Sunday's WWE Battleground PPV. Khali surprised the WWE Universe by appearing in the main event to help Jinder Mahal retain his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. WWE's video of Khali's return has reached nearly 4 million views on YouTube.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.