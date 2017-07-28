WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast this week and revealed that he is set to work 40 dates per year for WWE.

Ross commented on how he enjoys staying busy since his wife Jan passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. Ross also said he is happy with the schedule that he and WWE officials agreed on.

Ross last worked for WWE calling The Mae Young Classic with fellow Hall of Famer Lita in July. He will also be calling the live finale in September. Ross made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, calling The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns. Ross also called the WWE UK Title match between Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" in May. It was reported earlier this year that Ross signed a two-year deal with the company.

