- Above is slow motion footage with alternate angles from this week's WWE SmackDown main event, which saw AJ Styles become the new WWE United States Champion by defeating former champion Kevin Owens and the returning Chris Jericho.

- WWE stock was down 2.33% today, closing at $21.38 per share. Today's high was $21.41 and the low was $20.79.

- As seen below, Titus O'Neil represented WWE at the Susan G. Komen Partner Summit this week in Dallas:

Fun night at @SusanGKomen Business Summit Kickoff event with @PippaMann and some Amazing Corporate Sponsors that Support #MoreThanPink ???? pic.twitter.com/QngXnVHQXY — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 27, 2017

Thx 2all the Great Sponsors,Survivors,Staff&Guest of the @SusanGKomen Partner Summit this week in Dallas. Now off 2 @WWE live #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/Zlxglqptoq — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 28, 2017

Our own Brendan Cumiskey and @bcoontz got to hang out with @WWE Superstar @TitusONeilWWE at the @SusanGKomen Partners Summit! pic.twitter.com/f4j7IsQSX4 — The Dalton Agency (@daltonagency) July 28, 2017

