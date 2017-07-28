- Above is slow motion footage with alternate angles from this week's WWE SmackDown main event, which saw AJ Styles become the new WWE United States Champion by defeating former champion Kevin Owens and the returning Chris Jericho.

- WWE stock was down 2.33% today, closing at $21.38 per share. Today's high was $21.41 and the low was $20.79.

- As seen below, Titus O'Neil represented WWE at the Susan G. Komen Partner Summit this week in Dallas:





Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles