- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal plugging his Punjabi Prison win over Randy Orton at the Battleground pay-per-view.
- R-Truth is back in the studio working on new music this week. He tweeted the following video today with producer J-Trx and noted that a new EP is on the way:
Me and @JTRX44 at it again!! " Get My Grind On " New EP on the way!! pic.twitter.com/V5gc7mW37J— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) July 28, 2017
