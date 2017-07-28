- Above is a bonus clip from Jeff Hardy's Superstar Ink episode with Hardy talking to host Corey Graves about the large tattoo on his left wrist, which represents his relationship with his wife Beth.

- As noted, Monday's WWE RAW from Philadelphia will feature Jason Jordan on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. WWE posted the following teaser for the segment:

Jason Jordan has done his fair share of interviews since Raw General Manager Kurt Angle revealed that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is his son, but now the "gold-blooded" Superstar is set to be grilled by The Miz on "Miz TV," live in Angle's home city of Pittsburgh. What questions might The A-Lister have in store for Jordan? Will we learn of his true aspirations now that he has joined Team Red? One thing's for sure, even though Jordan's the son of the Raw GM, The Miz won't be pulling any punches.

- Monday's RAW main event saw Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a Handicap Match. Axel tweeted the following this week on being in the main event:

