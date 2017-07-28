Source: 102.5 The Bone's Drew Garabo Live

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe was recently a guest on Tampa Bay, Florida's 102.5 The Bone's Drew Garabo Live. Among other things, Joe talked about NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors Of Pain, the benefits of NXT, and who he would like to see get signed by WWE.

During the interview, Samoa Joe put over The Authors Of Pain, suggesting that 'The Super Colliders' will be a special tandem.

"He's got a brand new tag team that's very LOD-like. Yeah, they're called The Authors Of Pain. They're AOP and they're basically, one was a former shoot fighter who was called 'The Albanian Psycho'. Huge guy. The other one was an Olympic-Qualifying wrestler for Canada. They're young and you're going to be something special. Managed by 'Precious' Paul Ellering." ?

According to Samoa Joe, NXT is beneficial to up-and-coming talents insofar as prospects get to pay their dues and also they can get over before being called to the main roster.



"Yeah, they do pay their dues. When guys are in NXT, not me, but the guys who are signed to developmental deals that are there," Joe said, "they're setting up the ring, they're tearing it down, they're working every day at the PC. And it's arduous training, man. Those guys go through a lot. And then, you have the benefit of getting over before you're on the main roster. So the hardcore fans that are really into WWE, they're watching NXT and they're seeing these guys develop, they're seeing these guys come up, and when they debut on RAW or SmackDown, from Night One, people are excited that they're there."

Samoa Joe named Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle as talents he would like WWE to sign. Also, the former NXT Champion indicated that he is looking forward to Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish in NXT.

"A couple of dudes, Jay Lethal, I think, is one of them. He's the kind of guy who can do any character, and do anything you put in front of him, he can kill it. And another guy I was just recently watching a lot of, God, I'm trying to remember, Dalton Castle. And I don't know if you guys have seen his act, but it's… I won't even spoil it, if you just look up 'Dalton Castle Entrance.'" Joe added, "a lot of guys in NXT are making their debuts in NXT, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and other are kind of the main ones."

Check out the show here. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit 102.5 The Bone's Drew Garabo Live with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.