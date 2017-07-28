Thanks to Tara's Friend for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Crystal River, Florida:

* Fabian Aichner and Raul Mendoza defeated The Ealy Brothers

* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Sage Beckett and Reina Gonzalez

* Axel Dieter Jr. defeated Nick Miller

* Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* Chad Lail (Gunner) defeated Jeet Rama

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Nikki Cross

