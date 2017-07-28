Thanks to Tara's Friend for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Crystal River, Florida:
* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Sage Beckett and Reina Gonzalez
* Axel Dieter Jr. defeated Nick Miller
* Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude
* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler
* Chad Lail (Gunner) defeated Jeet Rama
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Nikki Cross
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.