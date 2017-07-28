- Above and below are more behind-the-scenes videos from recent shoot with GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim, McKenzie Mitchell and others:

- GFW is now holding weekly conference calls with the media. Next week's call will feature stars from the Knockouts division.

- It looks like GFW will be taping 12 episodes of Impact during the August tapings in Orlando, which would be the most the company has ever taped in one set. As noted, Destination X will air live on Thursday, August 17th and then they will tape through the night of August 22nd. The final two nights of tapings were added just this week. You can purchase the $99 VIP Packages at the link below:

