- As noted, the GFW Amped Anthology Series pay-per-view will begin airing on Friday, August 11th. The four-part series will feature the GFW Amped tapings from 2015 that never made it to TV. As seen above, GFW has released the first 5 minutes of part 1.
- As noted, the live GFW Destination X show has been announced for Thursday, August 17th from Orlando. Jeff Jarrett tweeted the following on the event, writing, "Ready for 8/17... #DestinationX ...very big night for @GFWWrestling @IMPACTWRESTLING ! @SpikeTVUK @SuperSportTV @SonySIX @fightnet @GameTVCanada"
