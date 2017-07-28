- As noted, the GFW Amped Anthology Series pay-per-view will begin airing on Friday, August 11th. The four-part series will feature the GFW Amped tapings from 2015 that never made it to TV. As seen above, GFW has released the first 5 minutes of part 1.

- Regarding the suspension of GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron, he is still suspended even though he is no longer considered to be a suspect in the Orlando airport incident with Paige. PWInsider reports that the suspension appears to be a decision that Anthem's Ed Nordholm is holding to and not something that Jeff Jarrett or others from the wrestling side of things have continued to push. There has been talk between the two sides almost daily.

- As noted, the live GFW Destination X show has been announced for Thursday, August 17th from Orlando. Jeff Jarrett tweeted the following on the event, writing, "Ready for 8/17... #DestinationX ...very big night for @GFWWrestling @IMPACTWRESTLING ! @SpikeTVUK @SuperSportTV @SonySIX @fightnet @GameTVCanada"

