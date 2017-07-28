- As seen on this week's GFW Impact and in the video above, Ethan Carter teamed with Chris Adonis and Eli Drake to defeat Naomichi Marufuji, Impact Grand Champion Moose and Eddie Edwards. In the video below, EC3 talked about his new move that he pinned Moose with - The ECD or The EC Driver:

- As noted, GFW announced this week that the Impact live event scheduled for Saturday, August 6th in Bridgeport, CT has been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges." PWInsider reports that the decision was made to nix the event because ticket sales were much lower than the other two events scheduled for that weekend in New York. It's worth noting that the company received strong promotion from a major FM radio station in the Bridgeport area but sales were still slow.

- As noted, this week's GFW Impact saw Taiji Ishimori defeat Davey Richards to advance to the semi-finals of the Super X Cup tournament. Ishimori will now face ACH while Drago will face Desmond Xavier. Below is slow motion video of Ishimori coming off the top to pin Richards:

