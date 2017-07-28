- Above is the latest episode of "John Cena's Gym Dont's" from Tapout, with Cena talking about people who leave a messy gym.
- We noted earlier in the week how Mike Kanellis took a shot at GFW over pay issues when responding to a fan on Twitter. The fan had commented on Kanellis being a joke in WWE like he was in GFW. Matt Hardy responded to the tweet and agreed with Mike, as seen below:
It is truly DELIGHTFUL to get your check every week, on time, without having to chase it down for months.— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 27, 2017
