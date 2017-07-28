- Above is the latest episode of "John Cena's Gym Dont's" from Tapout, with Cena talking about people who leave a messy gym.

WWE issued a Fan Council Survey this week to gauge fan interest on a number of wrestlers who are not currently signed to the company. Names mentioned were The Young Bucks, Ethan Carter III, Kenny Omega, Bobby Lashley, Kenny King, GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna, Angelina Love, GFW Tag Team Champion Ortiz, GFW Tag Team Champion Santana, Tiger Mask, Fenix, The Briscoes, KUSHIDA, Pentagon Dark, Kazuchika Okada, The Mac, Deonna Purrazzo, Hangman Page, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Taya, Kelly Klein, Will Ospreay, Son of Havoc, Marty Scurrll, War Machine, Killshot, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, Texano, Mil Muertes, Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr.

- We noted earlier in the week how Mike Kanellis took a shot at GFW over pay issues when responding to a fan on Twitter. The fan had commented on Kanellis being a joke in WWE like he was in GFW. Matt Hardy responded to the tweet and agreed with Mike, as seen below:

It is truly DELIGHTFUL to get your check every week, on time, without having to chase it down for months. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 27, 2017

