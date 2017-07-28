Thanks to Cecil Stephens for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Buffalo, New York:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Akira Tozawa

* Jason Jordan, R-Truth, Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Curt Hawkins

* Bray Wyatt defeated Kalisto

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

* Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman by DQ

