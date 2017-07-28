Thanks to Monica Johnson for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Green Bay, Wisconsin:
* Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose
* Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Cezar Bononi and Andrade "Cien" Almas
* Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami
* SAnitY defeated Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic
* Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Kassius Ohno
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.