Thanks to Monica Johnson for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

* Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose

* Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Cezar Bononi and Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami

* SAnitY defeated Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic

* Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Kassius Ohno

