Earlier today was Day 9 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* SANADA and BUSHI defeated Michael Elgin and David Finlay

* EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Hirai Kawato

* Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Minoru Suzuki and Taichi

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Kenny Omega and Chase Owens

* Kazuchika Okada, Tory Yano, and Gedo defeated Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tomoyuki Oka

Block A

Hiroshi Tanahashi 8

Tetsuya Naito 6

Zack Sabre Jr. 6

Hirooki Goto 6

Bad Luck Fale 6

Tomohiro Ishii 6

Togi Makabe 6

Kota Ibushi 4

YOSHI-HASHI 2

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 8

Kenny Omega 6

EVIL 6

Minoru Suzuki 4

Michael Elgin 4

SANADA 4

Tama Tonga 4

Juice Robinson 2

Toru Yano 2

Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show will be on July 30 at 3:30am ET, here is the full card:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Juice Robinson

* Kenny Omega vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Michael Elgin vs. SANADA

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Tama Tonga

* EVIL vs. Toru Yano

* Jado and Hirooki Goto vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirai Kawato and Kota Ibushi

* Tomoyuki Oka and Yuji Nagata vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii

* Shota Umino and Togi Makabe vs. El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Tetsuhiro Yagi, Katsuya Kitamura, and David Finlay vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale

