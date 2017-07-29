Earlier today was Day 9 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Tournament Matches
* Togi Makabe defeated Yuji Nagata
* Bad Luck Fale defeated Kota Ibushi
* Hirooki Goto defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito


Non-Tournament Matches
* SANADA and BUSHI defeated Michael Elgin and David Finlay
* EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Hirai Kawato
* Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Minoru Suzuki and Taichi
* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Kenny Omega and Chase Owens
* Kazuchika Okada, Tory Yano, and Gedo defeated Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tomoyuki Oka

Block A
Hiroshi Tanahashi 8
Tetsuya Naito 6
Zack Sabre Jr. 6
Hirooki Goto 6
Bad Luck Fale 6
Tomohiro Ishii 6
Togi Makabe 6
Kota Ibushi 4
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Yuji Nagata 0

Block B
Kazuchika Okada 8
Kenny Omega 6
EVIL 6
Minoru Suzuki 4
Michael Elgin 4
SANADA 4
Tama Tonga 4
Juice Robinson 2
Toru Yano 2
Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show will be on July 30 at 3:30am ET, here is the full card:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Juice Robinson
* Kenny Omega vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Michael Elgin vs. SANADA
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Tama Tonga
* EVIL vs. Toru Yano
* Jado and Hirooki Goto vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirai Kawato and Kota Ibushi
* Tomoyuki Oka and Yuji Nagata vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii
* Shota Umino and Togi Makabe vs. El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.
* Tetsuhiro Yagi, Katsuya Kitamura, and David Finlay vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale


