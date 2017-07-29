On this week's Raw, Kurt Angle announced that Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman will meet Brock Lesnar in a Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship. Before that comes along, the three challengers will have a triple threat match this Monday. It's very possible things could get out of hand and the match will end without a victor, but let's say you had to pick a winner.

So the question is simply, who will win: Reigns, Joe, or Strowman?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.