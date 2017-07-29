- Above, Titus O'Neil visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. The museum opened in September of last year.
- Ric Flair was on The Roman Show and spoke about his upcoming ESPN 30-for-30, Nature Boy. The premiere will be on Tuesday, November 7 at 10pm ET on ESPN. On the episode, Flair said:
"I think they are going to see a whole different side of wrestling. They'll see the commitment I made to wrestling and some of the mistakes I made for my family. I used to wrestle 365 days a year, twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday. I don't think people know that- for twenty years. I think I'll be a folk hero with men but all women will despise me."
