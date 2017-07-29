- Above, Titus O'Neil visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. The museum opened in September of last year.

WWE has recently applied to trademark the Taboo Tuesday PPV name that was used in 2004 and 2005. This was the initial name for Cyber Sunday (2006-2008), which allowed fans to decide match stipulations/challengers for the show. If WWE was thinking about bringing back this type of PPV, this would be the necessary first steps towards doing so.

- Ric Flair was on The Roman Show and spoke about his upcoming ESPN 30-for-30, Nature Boy. The premiere will be on Tuesday, November 7 at 10pm ET on ESPN. On the episode, Flair said:

"I think they are going to see a whole different side of wrestling. They'll see the commitment I made to wrestling and some of the mistakes I made for my family. I used to wrestle 365 days a year, twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday. I don't think people know that- for twenty years. I think I'll be a folk hero with men but all women will despise me."

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.