- All 24 fighters made weight for their respective bouts at UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 at the official weigh-in on Friday. UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tipped the scales at 205 pounds, right at the limit for his bout against Jon Jones who weighed in at 204.5 pounds. Both Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia weighed-in at 170 pounds for their UFC welterweight championship bout. Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger each weighed-in at 145 pounds for their UFC women's featherweight title fight.

Below are complete UFC 214 weigh-in results:

Main card (Airing on pay-per-view at 10 PM ET):

Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Jon Jones (204.5)

Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Demian Maia (170)

Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Tonya Evinger (145)

Robbie Lawler (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Jimi Manuwa (204.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Preliminary Card (Airing on FXX at 8 PM ET):

Ricardo Lamas (145.5) vs. Jason Knight (145.5)

Aljamain Sterling (139.5) vs. Renan Barao (140)

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Renato Moicano (146)

Andre Fili (145) vs. Calvin Kattar (145.5)

Preliminary Card (Airing on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 PM ET):

Kailin Curran (115) vs. Aleksandra Albu (115)

Eric Shelton (126) vs. Jarred Brooks (126)

Josh Burkman (155.5) vs. Drew Dober (155)

- Episode five of UFC 214 Embedded is now online. In it, fighters from the card are shown at the official press conference and at the UFC Gym. You can watch embedded in the video below:

- We will have complete UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com at 10 PM ET tonight. Make sure to join us for our round by round coverage that will be accompanied by your discussion.

