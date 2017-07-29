- Nikki Bella gives fans a look at her resort room as they film some footage for Total Divas in Cabo. Nikki says Alexa Bliss is her roommate for the trip and would like to wrestle her for the title one day.

"Gosh, I would just love to go against her [Alexa Bliss] at SummerSlam. Actually, I'm so excited for her and Bayley, it gonna be incredible, but that's a dream, one day, to go against Alexa Bliss for the title."

- Today, former WCW/WWE Wrestler Scott Steiner turns 55 years old. Other birthdays today include Sonny Onoo (55) and Captain Lou Albano, who passed away in 2009.

Take some time today to remember the late, great Captain Lou Albano on his birthday. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

- On Edge and Christian's E&C Pod of Awesomeness, the duo said a new season of The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness is not likely to return to the WWE Network, due to its expense as WWE is currently doing cutbacks. While they started writing a new season, Edge and Christian weren't sure if they could even fit the show into their own schedules and said the status is up in the air for now.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.