- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring "Infamous cage crashers." The video includes: Mark Henry ripping the cage door off and knocking Big Show through the cage, and the Undertaker coming up through the ring to grab Diesel.

- An individual on Twitter called out Baron Corbin's physique and Corbin responded in typical fashion. Corbin lost to Shinsuka Nakamura on this past week's episode of SmackDown.

Boring Baron got crums from his horrible diet. He's the professional athlete and my body is 100 times better. — Tavon (@Tavon_MPowered) July 25, 2017

My body makes 100 times more money then yours. You're a trainer at planet fitness. Enjoy this it's as close as you will ever be to important https://t.co/WgY1Uoi5PV — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 25, 2017

