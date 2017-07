- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring "Infamous cage crashers." The video includes: Mark Henry ripping the cage door off and knocking Big Show through the cage, and the Undertaker coming up through the ring to grab Diesel.

- According to F4WOnline's Daily Update Great Khali and Chris Jericho are not advertised for any upcoming live events, including TV appearances. For this weekend, both John Cena and Randy Orton will be on SmackDown shows, while Brock Lesnar will be working tonight's SmackDown live event at the Joe Louis Arena.

- An individual on Twitter called out Baron Corbin's physique and Corbin responded in typical fashion. Corbin lost to Shinsuka Nakamura on this past week's episode of SmackDown.

Boring Baron got crums from his horrible diet. He's the professional athlete and my body is 100 times better. Tavon (@Tavon_MPowered) July 25, 2017

My body makes 100 times more money then yours. You're a trainer at planet fitness. Enjoy this it's as close as you will ever be to important https://t.co/WgY1Uoi5PV Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 25, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.