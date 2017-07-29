WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair yesterday at Florida Supercon in Fort Lauderdale, FL. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

"No. Randy Orton is close, so is Triple H. I think John is kind of winding down. He's got so many other things going on. I wouldn't be surprised if he's not a host on Good Morning America or The Today Show. I mean he loves wrestling but he's got so diversified now that I don't think I'll see him chasing the Championship realm. But if he does, I'm all about it."

Who does he think is the most talented WWE Superstar right now?

"Well gosh I think my daughter's the best male or female they have. I like AJ Styles, I like Randy very much. I like Seth Rollins, I think he's very good. I love Dolph Ziggler. They have a lot of great talent and it's hard to pick just one. I have a lot of respect for them and they work really hard."

How different would his career be if he was breaking into the business during this era?

"They wouldn't be able to afford me. If I was 25 right now and came along, there's not enough money. He'd have to give me part of the company. If I could walk in like I was in the 80s, make no mistake, he'd have to give me part of the company."

