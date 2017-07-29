- WWE posted the above video highlighting Emma's recent bikini photo shoot.

- Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is launching a new podcast after her wrestling-themed show, "Making Their Way To The Ring," went on hiatus in May.

Her new podcast, "Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia," debuts this Monday on PodcastOne and will feature human interest stories with athletes and entertainers.

A synopsis of the podcast is as follows:

Multi-talented singer/songwriter, television personality and producer, former WWE host and Spanish beauty Lilian Garcia brings the heat and unhinges the podcast world with an all-access pass to human interest stories with your favorite athletes and entertainers. "Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia" peels back the layers and dives deep into how they got to where they are today, and the real-life challenges in making their dreams come true. It's about to get Real, Raw & Inspiring every week on "Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia".

New episodes will be released every week through iTunes and podcastone.com/chasing-glory-with-lilian-garcia.

- Former Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell (aka Tiffany in WWE) is back on social media after deleting her accounts in January 2016 when she left TNA.

She posted this video message on her new Twitter account.

She is also now on Instagram.

Hey You! I'm back on social media @IAmTarynTerrell Hide yo kids, Hide yo wife #TarynTerrell #YourWelcome ?? A post shared by Taryn Terrell (@iamtarynterrell) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

