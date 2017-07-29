Source: Sport Bible

Cass spoke with Sport Bible on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I feel it could have maybe happened a little earlier, it definitely was a long time coming, a long time coming since NXT to be honest with you. I've definitely thought about it and talked about it, since NXT - there's a lot of reasons behind that I won't get into but someone can only tick-tail so much and eventually you reach the point where they are holding you back - to a certain extent. It's just day after day, all you can keep thinking about is that so you definitely contemplating splitting. I definitely think it happened at the right time, if not even earlier would have been good."

Working with Big Show:

"It's something I've never done before, I've never worked with anybody my size or bigger than me so right off the bat I split up with Enzo and the Big Show steps up, now I've got to mix it up with the Big Show. It's a difficult challenge because he's the Big Show, he's seven feet tall, he's nearly five hundred pounds and he's very tough to mix it up with. It's something I've never done before but I'm looking forward to the challenge. The week before, he stepped up when I was talking a little smack in his ear and just telling him to get out of my ring, when the Big Show, with his big noggin, throws a headbutt right at your face right off the bat, with a cheapshot like that, it's going to be an uphill battle right there. It was a difficult challenge for me that night, but last week we got a fair fight and I was handling business and that's something I plan on doing anytime he steps in the ring with me. It's something that hasn't happened very often, but it's something the WWE Universe needs to get used to."

His WrestleMania goal:

"Roman Reigns has main evented three Wrestlemanias in a row and I'd really like to main event Wrestlemania with Roman Reigns. That's the match I really want right now. Love him, hate him whatever you think of him it doesn't matter, he's main evented three straight Wrestlemanias and that's almost unprecedented. I think The Rock is the only other guy to have been able to do that- three in a row. So right now, currently, [my dream match] is to main event Wrestlemania with Roman Reigns."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.