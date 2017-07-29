- Above is the full No DQ Match between Triple H and Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam in 2012. This was their first ever one-on-one match and Lesnar ended up getting the win by submission in just under 19 minutes.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which brand would you like to see sign John Cena to an exclusive contract?" As of this writing the results are: SmackDown (42 percent), Raw (37 percent), and NXT (22 percent).

- On Twitter, Kevin Owens gave a shout out to Juice Robinson (formerly known as CJ Parker in NXT) praising him on his work in wrestling. Robinson was in WWE's development from 2011 until April of 2015, when he asked for his release from the company. In August of that same year, he headed out to Japan to work for NJPW and has become solid fan favorite during his time there. Owens made his NXT debut against Robinson back in 2014.

I don't know if it's possible to not want to root for @_juicerobinson_. His post-match interviews have been phenomenal. #G127 pic.twitter.com/kvnl0pX7MD — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 29, 2017

I miss that dude so much but I'm so proud of him. He means what he says 100%. He lives for this. https://t.co/CdJOB5S0m8 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 29, 2017

