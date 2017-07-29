The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Alexander slams Nese to the mat before hitting the ropes. Alexander hits a pair of arm drags on Nese. Alexander hits a modified head-scissors on Nese. Alexander strikes Nese. Alexander dumps Nese over the top rope on to the ring apron. Nese spikes Alexander's neck on the top rope. Nese hits a noonsault from off the second rope on Alexander. Nese sets Alexander up in a tree-of-woe position in the corner before kneeing and kicking him several times. Nese goes for a suplex, Alexander reverses it into a roll up for a two count. Nese elbows Alexander in the face prior to pinning him for a two count. Alexander eventually connects with a boot to the face of Nese. Alexander hits a spinning elbow on Nese. Alexander hits a diving clothesline from off the top rope on Nese. Alexander pins Nese for a two count. Alexander eventually connects with a kick to Nese. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on Nese. Alexander pins Nese for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle's announcement of the Fatal Four-Way for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship at SummerSlam from RAW is shown featuring a brawl between challenger Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns.

A recap of Bayley defeating Sasha Banks from RAW is shown with Bayley now becoming the challenger for Alexa Bliss' RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Kalisto and Apollo Crews make their entrances.

Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews

Crews slams Kalisto to the mat. Kalisto eventually locks in a headlock on Crews. Crews sends Kalisto to the ropes. Crews hits a shoulder block on Kalisto. Crews hits a dropkick on Kalisto. Kalisto kicks Crews before hitting a head-scissors on him. Crews rolls out of the ring. Kalisto teases a dive to the outside. Crews gets back in the ring. Kalisto hits a huricanruna on Crews. Kalisto comes off the top turnbuckle only to get kicked out of the air by Crews as we head into a commercial break.

Crews hits a Senton on Kalisto from the ring apron as we return from the commercial break. Crews pins Kalisto for a two count. Crews briefly locks in a modified headlock on Kalisto. Kalisto hits a jawbreaker on Crews. Crews clotheslines Kalisto before pinning him for a two count. Crews hits a scoop slam on Kalisto. Kalisto ducks a clothesline attempt by Crews before hitting a spin kick on him. Kalisto hits a modified hurricanruna on Crews prior to pinning him for a two count. Kalisto hits a Tornado DDT on Crews before pinning him for another two count. Crews moves out of the way of a moonsault attempt by Kalisto. Kalisto attempts a springboard, Crews catches him. Crews hits a Spinout Seated Powerbomb on Kalisto. Crews pins Kalisto for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap of Jason Jordan being revealed as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle's son is shown.

A recap of Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeating Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel from RAW is shown to close the show.

