- Above, Cathy Kelley looked at the latest championship milestone that Asuka will break on Sunday, surpassing The New Day's 483 day championship run. Up next is Rockin' Robin's 502 day Women's Championship reign. Ember Moon will face Asuka on NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 19.
- According to Cagematch.net, Curt Hawkins has lost his last one hundred WWE matches, going back to November 9, 2016. Word of this got to Finn Balor, who snapped a photo and sent "congratulations" to Hawkins.
Congratulations to @TheCurtHawkins on his 100 match loosing streak pic.twitter.com/0uhpGeLE3s— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 29, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.