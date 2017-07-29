- Above, Cathy Kelley looked at the latest championship milestone that Asuka will break on Sunday, surpassing The New Day's 483 day championship run. Up next is Rockin' Robin's 502 day Women's Championship reign. Ember Moon will face Asuka on NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 19.

WWE announced Shawn Michaels will be interviewed by Kayla Braxton on their Facebook page tonight at about 7:30pm ET. Michaels is currently on the road with NXT and will talk about his experience so far as he mentors the next generation of Superstars.

- According to Cagematch.net, Curt Hawkins has lost his last one hundred WWE matches, going back to November 9, 2016. Word of this got to Finn Balor, who snapped a photo and sent "congratulations" to Hawkins.

Congratulations to @TheCurtHawkins on his 100 match loosing streak pic.twitter.com/0uhpGeLE3s — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 29, 2017

