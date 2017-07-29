Source: NJPW

Kota Ibushi spoke with NJPW on a number of topics surrounding the G1 Climax tournament. Here are some of the highlights:

"I really haven't had a run of singles matches this long outside of the G1. It's a case of breathing deep and going 'Here we go again.'"

Potentially facing Okada or Kenny Omega in the G1 Finals:

"I think obviously Kenny and Okada are the favorites in Block B. That said, I do have my doubts over whether this is the right time to face Kenny, but then maybe facing Kenny in the finals and winning is a one time kind of opportunity. It's very complicated, and I have a lot of conflicting emotions about it. But ultimately, I think it's not the right time right now. I'm more interested in getting my singles match revenge against Okada or maybe Michael Elgin."

Facing Hiroshi Tanahashi in August and in Ibushi's hometown:

"I'm really happy to wrestle Tanahashi there [Ibushi's hometown], after - if I'm honest - he seemed down for much of last year. Well, everyone goes through down periods, but he feels less like the focus [in NJPW]. I think if you look at Osaka Jo [Dominion show in June], everyone was singing the praises of Kenny and Okada, but I think Tanahashi and Naito was the better match. First time in a long time, that match made me think, 'Yep, Tanahashi is a god.'"

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

