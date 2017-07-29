- Above, Peter Rosenberg did a 30-second rapid-fire quiz with Sasha Banks for an all-new episode of Bring it to the Table on July 31. Some of the questions included: Favorite Women's Star (Trish Stratus), favorite person in the locker room (Bayley), and the worst finisher ever (Alexa Bliss).

WWE posted a gallery of submission moves and asked WWE fans if they could name all twenty-five of them. It included: Great Khali's "Vice grip," William Regal's "Regal Stretch," and Brock Lesnar's "Kimura Lock," among others.

- A fan asked U.S. Champion AJ Styles why he's wasn't included on this year's SummerSlam poster and Styles responded: "It's an advertisement that fans will buy tickets for." Styles poster placement has been a point of contention going back to the WrestleMania 33 poster when he was less prominently placed among other WWE Superstars.

@AJStylesOrg why does this happen when your one of the champions heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer and your not on the poster? pic.twitter.com/Dwri6E5jV3 — Philip Ouimette (@DaPhenomenal1YT) July 29, 2017

It's an advertisement that fans will buy tickets for. https://t.co/9oeOrvYML0 — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 29, 2017

Here is the WWE WrestleMania 33 poster. Once again, AJ Styles finds himself near the back, even behind his expected WrestleMania opponent, Shane McMahon. Your thoughts? Photo credit: WWE A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

