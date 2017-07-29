- Above, Peter Rosenberg did a 30-second rapid-fire quiz with Sasha Banks for an all-new episode of Bring it to the Table on July 31. Some of the questions included: Favorite Women's Star (Trish Stratus), favorite person in the locker room (Bayley), and the worst finisher ever (Alexa Bliss).

- WWE posted a gallery of submission moves and asked WWE fans if they could name all twenty-five of them. It included: Great Khali's "Vice grip," William Regal's "Regal Stretch," and Brock Lesnar's "Kimura Lock," among others.

Brock Lesnar Comments On Rumored UFC Return Opponent
- A fan asked U.S. Champion AJ Styles why he's wasn't included on this year's SummerSlam poster and Styles responded: "It's an advertisement that fans will buy tickets for." Styles poster placement has been a point of contention going back to the WrestleMania 33 poster when he was less prominently placed among other WWE Superstars.




