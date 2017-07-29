- Above is Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho from June of 2003 at the WWE Bad Blood PPV. Despite being put in the Walls of Jericho, Goldberg is able to recover and win with a Spear and Jackhammer.

As noted back in May, Dolph Ziggler's brother, Donald Nemeth, plead not guilty to aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping and felonious assault charges in the death of Marine Corps veteran Joshua Mascol at a downtown Cleveland hotel, during a botched drug deal where Mascol was shot three times. Yesterday, Donald plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges. Sentencing will be on August 28.

- The first-ever WWE match between John Cena and Samoa Joe has been announced for a WWE live event in Tupelo, Mississippi on August 27. The Bancorpsouth Arena announced the match that will bring together the two Superstars who were around each other earlier on in their careers for the wrestling promotion, UPW, in California.

