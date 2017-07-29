- Above is Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho from June of 2003 at the WWE Bad Blood PPV. Despite being put in the Walls of Jericho, Goldberg is able to recover and win with a Spear and Jackhammer.
- The first-ever WWE match between John Cena and Samoa Joe has been announced for a WWE live event in Tupelo, Mississippi on August 27. The Bancorpsouth Arena announced the match that will bring together the two Superstars who were around each other earlier on in their careers for the wrestling promotion, UPW, in California.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.