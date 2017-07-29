- Above, John Cena gives out some "Gym Don'ts" including people who don't put their weights back once they are done and those who sit on the squat rack, rather than actually doing squats.

WWE posted an article on Pete Dunne retaining the WWE UK Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Trent Seven, Wolfgang, and BT Gunn at ICW's Shug's Hoose Party 4 event. After the match Dunne said to the crowd:

"ICW is one of the top promotions in the world, and I own it now...just like I own WWE."

- On Raw, Emma asked Kurt Angle what it would take to get noticed and threatened to date his newly found son, Jason Jordan. Earlier today on Twitter, Emma continued to tease the story with a photo and the caption "#GiveEmmaAChance."

