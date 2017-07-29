- Above, John Cena gives out some "Gym Don'ts" including people who don't put their weights back once they are done and those who sit on the squat rack, rather than actually doing squats.
"ICW is one of the top promotions in the world, and I own it now...just like I own WWE."
- On Raw, Emma asked Kurt Angle what it would take to get noticed and threatened to date his newly found son, Jason Jordan. Earlier today on Twitter, Emma continued to tease the story with a photo and the caption "#GiveEmmaAChance."
#GiveEmmaAChance ?????? #WWE pic.twitter.com/4mI1j5Tyh4— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 29, 2017
