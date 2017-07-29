- Above, Sin Cara and Gran Metalik joined Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown and played FIFA 97. They cracked some bilingual jokes and talked about growing up in the golden age of video games. Gran Metalik also mentioned that he's taking English classes.

NRP did a story on Jinder Mahal's rise using foreign stereotypes in the WWE. The four minute audio report talked about how his size and blunt critique of American supremacy has helped him become the WWE Champion. They also touch on other foreign heels, including former WWE Superstar Muhammad Hassan and the infamous SmackDown segment when Hassan prayed on the ramp as masked men attacked and choked out The Undertaker, which occurred around the time London's public transport system was bombed. This effectively ended the gimmick due network and public pressure.

- Enzo Amore posted a photo of a nasty bruise he received on his backside from earlier this week. Enzo initially posted it on his Instagram, but looks like it was taken down from the site. On Twitter, he retweeted a fan who posted the photo:

Today I fell in the shower at the hotel and ended up with an ass bruise like @real1 pic.twitter.com/SNulWfGKjM — Courtney Schultz (@courtneyamber06) July 28, 2017

Sleep on your stomach. You'll be alright. https://t.co/lZFDNxGcpl — Enzo Amore (@real1) July 29, 2017

