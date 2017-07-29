- Above, Sin Cara and Gran Metalik joined Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown and played FIFA 97. They cracked some bilingual jokes and talked about growing up in the golden age of video games. Gran Metalik also mentioned that he's taking English classes.
- Enzo Amore posted a photo of a nasty bruise he received on his backside from earlier this week. Enzo initially posted it on his Instagram, but looks like it was taken down from the site. On Twitter, he retweeted a fan who posted the photo:
Today I fell in the shower at the hotel and ended up with an ass bruise like @real1 pic.twitter.com/SNulWfGKjM— Courtney Schultz (@courtneyamber06) July 28, 2017
Sleep on your stomach. You'll be alright. https://t.co/lZFDNxGcpl— Enzo Amore (@real1) July 29, 2017
