Tonight at WWE's SmackDown live event in Detroit, Michigan, WWE announced the Hell in a Cell PPV would be returning to Detroit on October 8 at the Little Caesars Arena. This will be a SmackDown exclusive brand PPV.

Hell in a Cell Oct 8th they just dropped that on us! @WrestlingInc — Dennis Farrell (@Dennis77Farrell) July 30, 2017

SPORTS: Little Caesars Arena to host WWE Hell in a Cell from ABC7 https://t.co/ZqsUA52AyM #Detroit — MI News Place (@minewsplace) July 30, 2017

JUST IN: @WWE will make its debut appearance at #LittleCaesarsArena on Oct. 8 with the first-ever Hell In A Cell PPV event! pic.twitter.com/YsylmAgjx0 — Little Caesars Arena (@LCA_Detroit) July 30, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.