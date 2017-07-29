Thanks to WrestlingINC's own Dennis Farrell for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Detroit, Michgan. This was WWE's last live event at the Joe Louis Arena:
* Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan (Rowan called out Harper post-match and lost in seconds)
* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions New Day defeated The Usos and Breezango
* Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe (Match went just over six minutes)
* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte defeated Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella
*Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler (Orton pinned Ziggler)
* John Cena defeated Rusev (Detroit Street Fight)
