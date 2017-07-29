Thanks to WrestlingINC's own Dennis Farrell for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Detroit, Michgan. This was WWE's last live event at the Joe Louis Arena:

* Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan (Rowan called out Harper post-match and lost in seconds)

* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions New Day defeated The Usos and Breezango

* Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe (Match went just over six minutes)

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte defeated Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella

*Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler (Orton pinned Ziggler)

* John Cena defeated Rusev (Detroit Street Fight)

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.