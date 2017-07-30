Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday night to win the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Jones (23-1) knocked out Cormier at 3:01 of Round Three after hitting a headkick, only to follow with punches and elbows. Prior to that, we had the fight even with Jones winning round one and Cormier winning round two.

After the fight, Jones was very emotional and said to never quit because he's back. In an Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Jones talked about the victory being a surreal moment. He thanked his fans and his haters. Showing a tremendous amount of maturity, Jones thanked Daniel Cormier for being his biggest rival and motivator. He said DC has been a model champion and he aspires to be a lot more like him. Jones got off the mic and kissed Cormier on the top of his head.

Rogan then interviewed Daniel Cormier after he had been knocked out. DC said he didn't even know what happened and expressed disappointment. Very emotional, DC said because Jones won both fights there is no rivalry. It was clear Cormier didn't know what was going on after being knocked out.

Jon Jones returned to the mic to call out current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He said if Brock Lesnar wants to feel what it's like to get his ass kicked by someone that weighs 40 pounds less that he would see him in the Octagon.

