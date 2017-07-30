Earlier today was Day 10 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Desperado defeated Togi Makabe and Shota Umino

* Yoshi-Hashi and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kota Ibushi and Hirai Kawato

* Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto and Gedo

Block A

Hiroshi Tanahashi 8

Tetsuya Naito 6

Zack Sabre Jr. 6

Hirooki Goto 6

Bad Luck Fale 6

Tomohiro Ishii 6

Togi Makabe 6

Kota Ibushi 4

YOSHI-HASHI 2

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 10

Kenny Omega 8

EVIL 8

SANADA 6

Minoru Suzuki 6

Michael Elgin 4

Tama Tonga 4

Juice Robinson 2

Toru Yano 2

Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show will be on August 1 at 5:30am ET, here is the full card:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yuji Nagata

* Togi Makabe vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Gedo and Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga

* Chase Owens and Kenny Omega vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. BUSHI and SANADA

* Hirai Kawato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado, Taichi ,and Minoru Suzuki

* Jushin Thunder Liger, and Michael Elgin vs. Jado and Toru Yano

