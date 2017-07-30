Earlier today was Day 10 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Tournament Matches
* EVIL defeated Toru Yano
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Tama Tonga
* Sanada defeated Michael Elgin
* Kenny Omega defeated Satoshi Kojima
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Juice Robinson


Non-Tournament Matches
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Desperado defeated Togi Makabe and Shota Umino
* Yoshi-Hashi and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kota Ibushi and Hirai Kawato
* Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto and Gedo

Block A
Hiroshi Tanahashi 8
Tetsuya Naito 6
Zack Sabre Jr. 6
Hirooki Goto 6
Bad Luck Fale 6
Tomohiro Ishii 6
Togi Makabe 6
Kota Ibushi 4
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Yuji Nagata 0

Block B
Kazuchika Okada 10
Kenny Omega 8
EVIL 8
SANADA 6
Minoru Suzuki 6
Michael Elgin 4
Tama Tonga 4
Juice Robinson 2
Toru Yano 2
Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show will be on August 1 at 5:30am ET, here is the full card:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yuji Nagata
* Togi Makabe vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Gedo and Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga
* Chase Owens and Kenny Omega vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. BUSHI and SANADA
* Hirai Kawato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado, Taichi ,and Minoru Suzuki
* Jushin Thunder Liger, and Michael Elgin vs. Jado and Toru Yano


